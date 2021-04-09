Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 3.6% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $42,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,818,000. Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 10,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 17,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TMO traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $474.64. 16,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,139. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $455.79 and its 200-day moving average is $471.06. The stock has a market cap of $186.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.05 and a 1-year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $524.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

