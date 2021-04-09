THETA (THETA) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last Week

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, THETA has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. THETA has a market cap of $12.58 billion and $294.68 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA coin can currently be purchased for about $12.58 or 0.00021303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00055022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00087381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.41 or 0.00623636 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00040450 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00032196 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

