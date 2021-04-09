Thisoption Price Hits $1.37 on Top Exchanges (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Thisoption has a market cap of $7.55 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thisoption has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One Thisoption coin can currently be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00002349 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00070103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.24 or 0.00297359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.41 or 0.00771408 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,614.05 or 1.00611270 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00021063 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.12 or 0.00748602 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

