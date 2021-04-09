Thomas P. Beckley Sells 18,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 248,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,668. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.40 and a 52 week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

