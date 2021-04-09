Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires 827 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.2% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.37, for a total transaction of $11,606,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,391,344 shares of company stock worth $378,713,801 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $313.52. 261,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,830,541. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.34 and a 200 day moving average of $271.59. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $168.34 and a one year high of $315.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.15.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

