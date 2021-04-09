Thompson Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 1.1% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.88. The stock had a trading volume of 30,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,812. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $91.40 and a one year high of $126.25. The company has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.90 and a 200 day moving average of $111.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FISV. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

