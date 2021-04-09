Thompson Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.3% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,651 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

NYSE JNJ traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,130,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $423.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

