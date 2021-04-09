Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,541 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.6% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.48.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,184,762. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $218.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

