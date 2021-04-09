Thompson Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up about 2.0% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $13,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBA. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.32. 64,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,611,346. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

