Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $3.45 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $142.05. 111,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,749,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.51 and its 200-day moving average is $139.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

