Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $8.23 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,841 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 21,429 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 1.2% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FCX traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 256,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,600,105. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.85 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

