Thompson Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 2.0% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.80. 899,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,487,492. The company has a market capitalization of $343.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average is $30.52. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $40.28.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

