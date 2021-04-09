Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,684 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.6% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $55.82. 323,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,899,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $236.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

