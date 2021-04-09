Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $106.41

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$106.41 and traded as high as C$114.60. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$113.85, with a volume of 256,140 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$116.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$115.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$109.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$106.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of C$56.34 billion and a PE ratio of 50.69.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.2899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.46, for a total transaction of C$163,049.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$119,957.51. Also, Director Marc E. Gold sold 6,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$117.27, for a total value of C$780,667.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,004.17. Insiders sold 14,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,970 in the last ninety days.

About Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.