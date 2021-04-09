Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.56.

THO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,388. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Thor Industries by 436.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 406.1% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

THO stock traded down $3.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,677. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 2.42. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $45.79 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

