THORChain Hits Market Capitalization of $2.72 Billion (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. THORChain has a total market cap of $2.72 billion and $188.08 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 38.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.75 or 0.00020117 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,525,761 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

