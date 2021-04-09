Thore Cash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $34,356.65 and $32,497.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.12 or 0.00385341 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000931 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.