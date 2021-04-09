ThoreCoin (THR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $25,464.00

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreCoin coin can currently be purchased for $11,301.21 or 0.19394214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $979.66 million and $25,464.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00070318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.79 or 0.00306817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.20 or 0.00762303 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00021512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,775.00 or 1.00864896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.25 or 0.00753807 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

ThoreCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

