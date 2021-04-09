ThoreCoin (THR) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One ThoreCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $11,369.59 or 0.19380230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $985.58 million and approximately $35,308.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00070291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.53 or 0.00287265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.43 or 0.00769501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,636.55 or 0.99949938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $420.22 or 0.00716298 BTC.

ThoreCoin Coin Profile

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

ThoreCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.