Thrive Token (THRT) Trading Down 40.8% Over Last 7 Days

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Thrive Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $437,266.79 and $4,516.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded down 40.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00053487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00020713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00085389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.11 or 0.00609919 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00037739 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token (THRT) is a coin. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars.

