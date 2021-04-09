Thunder Token (TT) Reaches Market Cap of $169.44 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $169.44 million and approximately $17.60 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00017858 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $252.50 or 0.00431961 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002192 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

