thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. AlphaValue raised thyssenkrupp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised thyssenkrupp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

OTCMKTS TKAMY traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $13.23. 10,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,643. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.25. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 172.35% and a net margin of 31.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that thyssenkrupp will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.