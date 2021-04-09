Tidex Token (TDX) Price Up 36% This Week

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Tidex Token coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tidex Token has traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $2,672.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tidex Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00070323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.61 or 0.00297465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.77 or 0.00775771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,707.95 or 1.00589325 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.20 or 0.00742233 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tidex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.