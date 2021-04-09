Tierion Tops 1-Day Volume of $97,737.00 (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last week, Tierion has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Tierion has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $97,737.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tierion Coin Profile

Tierion (TNT) is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

