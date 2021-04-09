TigerCash (TCH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13.10 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. TigerCash has a total market cap of $704,543.75 and approximately $13.10 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $788.61 or 0.01351610 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TigerCash

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

