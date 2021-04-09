Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,473 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.51% of Timberland Bancorp worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 108,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

TSBK opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $227.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, Director Michael John Stoney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $244,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marci A. Basich sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $61,594.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,870.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,252 shares of company stock valued at $813,905 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

