Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.00

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 52 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.68), with a volume of 824199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.40 ($0.61).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 36.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65. The stock has a market cap of £147.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11.

Time Out Group Company Profile (LON:TMO)

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

