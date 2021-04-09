TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Up 4.3%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) shot up 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.62. 12,896 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,584,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMST. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.91.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. Equities research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 16,728 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,156,000 after buying an additional 295,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 26,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.