Titan Coin Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $3,143.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

