Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.70

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.70 and traded as low as $2.81. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 351,701 shares.
Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $20.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.98.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Titan Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.
