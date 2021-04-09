TitanSwap Market Cap Reaches $119.07 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for $2.23 or 0.00003776 BTC on exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $119.07 million and $12.69 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TitanSwap has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

