TMX Group (TSE:X) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $128.71

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$128.71 and traded as high as C$135.67. TMX Group shares last traded at C$135.63, with a volume of 125,943 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on X shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$141.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$128.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$128.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.44 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$219.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$216.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TMX Group Limited will post 6.9533062 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.40%.

TMX Group Company Profile (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.