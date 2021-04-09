TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Shares Up 11.6%

Shares of TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) shot up 11.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.74. 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.

TOD’S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TDPAY)

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company provides shoes and luxury leather goods for men and women under the Tod's brand; shoe collections under the Hogan brand name; jackets under the FAY brand; and footwear, bags, small leather goods, and jewelry under the Roger Vivier brand names.

