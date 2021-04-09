TokenPay (TPAY) Market Cap Tops $1.18 Million

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.18 million and $105,186.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,570.65 or 0.99804563 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00036639 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010773 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.61 or 0.00104986 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001195 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005446 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

