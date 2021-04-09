Tolar Trading 7.2% Lower This Week (TOL)

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Tolar has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $2,366.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tolar has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tolar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tolar

Tolar is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,296,472 coins and its circulating supply is 215,158,577 coins. The official website for Tolar is tolar.io . Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Buying and Selling Tolar

