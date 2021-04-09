TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Stock Price Up 4.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) was up 4.5% during trading on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $236.00 to $256.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. TopBuild traded as high as $220.59 and last traded at $220.59. Approximately 7,897 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 290,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.14.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.73.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,665,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 461.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

