Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) PT Raised to $30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021


Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 115.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TORXF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $28.50 to $26.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

TORXF traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 41,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,128. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF)

