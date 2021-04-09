Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) PT Raised to $30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 115.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TORXF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $28.50 to $26.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

TORXF traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 41,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,128. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

