Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 71.43% from the stock’s previous close.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources to C$34.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$26.50 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of TSE TXG traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$17.50. 227,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,667. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 14.04.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$327.93 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.7920574 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Darren Murphy sold 5,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.46, for a total transaction of C$101,494.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$137,934.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

