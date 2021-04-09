Tornado Cash Price Reaches $126.48 on Exchanges (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $69.29 million and $5.90 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $126.48 or 0.00214199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00069954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.35 or 0.00313879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.52 or 0.00756181 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00021151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,102.03 or 1.00088084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.10 or 0.00735140 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 547,842 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

