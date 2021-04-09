Tornado (TCORE) Hits One Day Volume of $450,625.00

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, Tornado has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $472,131.61 and approximately $450,625.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado coin can currently be bought for about $78.69 or 0.00135177 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00069976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.68 or 0.00294923 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.94 or 0.00776377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,420.26 or 1.00358224 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.59 or 0.00743131 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

