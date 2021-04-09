Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.55

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 57283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.62.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG)
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
Recommended Story: Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.