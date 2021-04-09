Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.55

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 57283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.62.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.