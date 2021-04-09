Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.78

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.78 and traded as high as $20.71. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 3,969 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 138,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 49,202 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 29,712 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 37,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 17,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

