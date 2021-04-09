Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.78

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.78 and traded as high as $20.71. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 3,969 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%.
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP)
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
