Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.40

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.40 and traded as low as C$1.54. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$1.54, with a volume of 372,639 shares traded.

Separately, Cormark raised shares of Touchstone Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$322.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

