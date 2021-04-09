Traders Buy High Volume of Forestar Group Call Options (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 4,628 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,429% compared to the typical daily volume of 183 call options.

Forestar Group stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.72. 101,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.70. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.