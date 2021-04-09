Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 14,140 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,967% compared to the typical volume of 461 put options.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 11,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $556,065.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $278,682.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,752,490.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,484. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,307,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,304,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,348,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colfax by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,708,000 after purchasing an additional 638,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 497.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 411,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,732,000 after purchasing an additional 342,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CFX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Colfax from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.18.

NYSE CFX opened at $43.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -865.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.20 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colfax will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

