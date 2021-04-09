Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 3,193 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 671% compared to the typical volume of 414 call options.

DK has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth $13,325,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth $12,289,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Delek US by 7,851.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 649,731 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Delek US by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 347,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Delek US by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,378,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,158,000 after purchasing an additional 311,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DK stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 663,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,749. Delek US has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delek US will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

