Traders Buy Large Volume of Sogou Call Options (NYSE:SOGO)

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 3,270 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 801% compared to the average volume of 363 call options.
Shares of SOGO traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,507,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,240. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. Sogou has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -71.08, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.28.
Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). Sogou had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sogou will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOGO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sogou during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Sogou in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sogou in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sogou during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000.
About Sogou
Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.
