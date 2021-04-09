Traders Buy Large Volume of Sogou Call Options (NYSE:SOGO)

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 3,270 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 801% compared to the average volume of 363 call options.

Shares of SOGO traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,507,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,240. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. Sogou has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -71.08, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). Sogou had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sogou will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOGO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sogou during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Sogou in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sogou in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sogou during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

