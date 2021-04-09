Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $169.62

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $169.62 and last traded at $169.55, with a volume of 821440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.05%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. First American Bank raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 31,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

