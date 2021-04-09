Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stake Increased by First American Bank

First American Bank grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $410,327,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,156,000 after acquiring an additional 798,631 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,880,000 after acquiring an additional 501,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,857,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,138. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $73.73 and a 52 week high of $169.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

