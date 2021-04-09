TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.86

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.86 and traded as high as $12.24. TransAct Technologies shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 10,425 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TACT. TheStreet upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $107.31 million, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 247,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

